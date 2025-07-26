Wade Barrett quietly confirms he has joined major faction shockingly on SmackDown

Five-time WWE champion Wade Barrett has now confirmed that he has joined a major faction. This has come out of nowhere for many fans.On WWE SmackDown today, Wade Barrett confirmed that he had joined Chelsea Green's faction. He said that he was a part of her faction and was the &quot;Direct-her&quot; of Operations for the Secret Her-Vice. He went on to berate Piper Niven and Alba Fyre for being late in coming out to protect Chelsea Green from Jade Cargill after the star was attacked and taken down to the ring. The brawl turned into a match as well.Wade Barrett, saying he's the &quot;Direct-Her&quot; of operations of Chelsea Green's faction, comes after he was conferred that title last month. He has now seemingly accepted it and made it official that he will be part of the faction going forward. He tried to say that Joe Tessitore was also responsible, but he was not having it, saying that Barrett was the one responsible. He did not want any of the responsibility that came with working for Chelsea Green.Unfortunately, the new member did not help Chelsea Green as she lost her match on WWE SmackDown, with Jade Cargill connecting with Jaded and winning the bout.