Wade Barrett's bizarre comment about Stephanie Vaquer leaves WWE legend stunned

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:06 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Wade Barrett (left); Stephanie Vaquer (right) (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Wade Barrett was back on commentary at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, and during Stephanie Vaquer's match, there was one particular spot where he made a bizarre comment, leaving WWE legend Michael Cole (and everyone watching) bewildered.

Barrett was off commentary duties for a couple of weeks, which many assumed was because of the "heat" he had with Nikki Bella over a comment he made. However, he was quick to dismiss these rumors, stating that he had applied for this leave more than nine months ago and had already spoken to Nikki Bella to clear up any misunderstandings. At Wrestlepalooza, he was alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee until McAfee left after IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer's match.

Wade Barrett made a bizarre comment during Stephanie Vaquer's match against IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship. When she hit her famous "Devil's Kiss," which involves her slamming her opponent's head on the mat with her thighs, Wade Barrett said, "I would love to smooch with the Devil, wouldn't we all?" and Michael Cole was left audibly stunned.

So were most viewers who listened to it, but it was probably just an innocent comment from the former Intercontinental Champion, and it came across the wrong way.

Either way, it's a new chapter in the career of Stephanie Vaquer, who is now the new Women's World Champion and one of the faces of Monday Night RAW. Many expected IYO SKY to secure the victory since she is technically the more established and "safer" option, while the hope was that Vaquer would be built up a bit more before becoming the world champion.

But that isn't the case, and less than half a year into her run on RAW, Vaquer now finds herself firmly at the top of the division, something she was destined for.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
bell-icon Manage notifications