Stu Bennett a.k.a Wade Barrett has been busy since he left WWE. He's part of the NWA as a commentator/interviewer and acting in independent films. Chris Van Vliet (CVV) caught up with him to discuss his WWE career, NWA's current status, and his acting future.

Bennett talked about how he won the King of the Ring and expressed his displeasure at winning the tournament.

'King' gimmick led to Wade Barrett's WWE departure

Wade Barrett expressed his displeasure when he was placed to win the event. He was much happier with the 'Bad News' Barrett gimmick and felt that he was getting over with the crowd.

Wade Barrett told CVV that he didn't want to do the King gimmick and said that the poor writing and booking didn't help him at all. It also played a role in him leaving the company.

He said:

"Bad News Barrett all got completely taken away from me, which I thought was a very bad idea at the time and I was given the role as the King of the Ring which i didn't want to do from the word 'go.' And I was aware there was no writing backing this up. And I felt very much that I'd been booked into a corner of just a dead end."

Wade Barrett also said that getting over is very hard in the wrestling world, and once a wrestler does so, he or she must cash in. He also said:

"So, to have that taken away from me for what I thought was incredibly poor foresight of giving me King of the Ring and then to follow the King of the Ring up with what I felt was really poor writing and booking, it was the final straw after I dedicated so much time and effort in progressing in the wrestling world. To see that was my reward was very disappointing. I became disillusioned at that point and that point, I felt that I need to get out of here."

You can watch the segment at 44:00 in the video below:

