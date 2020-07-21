Stu Bennett fka Wade Barrett hasn't been in WWE for quite a while. Chris Van Vliet caught up with the former WWE Superstar, who said the King Barrett gimmick stopped his momentum in WWE and worked against him. He also noted that Heath Slater would have been a much better fit for that role.

Wade Barrett claims Heath Slater should have won King of the Ring

Stu Bennett expressed his displeasure at winning the WWE King of the Ring, believing it put an end to his momentum with poor booking and writing after being given the gimmick.

He also said that Heath Slater should have been giving the gimmick instead of him as it was too hokey. He said:

"If you want someone to do that, give it to Heath Slater. He would have loved that. It would have worked really well for him. That's just not my personality. I'm a six foot six broken nose big tattooed heel who's supposed to be nasty and wearing that outfit. From the second I walk out, people are just not interested. Because it just doesn't fit. It doesn't fit me. It doesn't fit my persona. Heath would have killed it and why they wouldn't have given it to a guy like Heath, I don't know. "

It would have been interesting to see how WWE History would have changed if Heath Slater had been given that role.