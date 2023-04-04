"Wait and see" - Megastar sends a cryptic message about WWE sale after being called a "Roman Reigns wannabe"

Roman Reigns is by far WWE's biggest star, and some have speculated that his win at WrestleMania 39 had to do with the sale of the promotion - with some suggesting that Endeavor may have wanted a star of Reigns' caliber to be the face of the company. After being called a "Roman Reigns wannabe," Conor McGregor put out a cryptic message about the sale of WWE.

MMA's megastar Conor McGregor has been vocal about his interest in the sale of WWE and the potential implications it has. As you may know by now, Endeavor purchased 51% of WWE, with the value of the company now at $9.3 billion.

The UFC, with their other purchase from 2016, is now worth $12.1 billion. Together, the UFC and WWE will merge into one parent company and be worth a combined $21 billion.

Conor McGregor put out a rather cryptic tweet just one day after responding to Paul Heyman for calling him a "Roman Reigns wannabe."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Ya thought it was good before, wait and see what’s coming. Hollywood good. $21bn. Ya thought it was good before, wait and see what’s coming. Hollywood good. $21bn.

Conor McGregor responded with a threat to Paul Heyman after the Roman Reigns jibe

Paul Heyman had some less-than-kind words to say about Conor McGregor when he called him a wannabe version of The Tribal Chief.

However, McGregor got the last laugh for the time being as his post garnered over 24,000 likes as opposed to Paul Heyman's tweet, which had 13,000 likes.

Be that as it may, the door for a Conor McGregor run in WWE is now more open than ever. Many believe that he will be a good fit because of his natural showmanship and ability to market himself.

But that is only a small aspect of the bigger picture - the fact that the UFC and WWE - two juggernauts and undisputed #1 companies in their field are merged into one.

Would you like to see The Notorious One in WWE? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes