Wale set to perform WWE Superstar's entrance at WrestleMania

WWE announced moments ago that Grammy nominated artist Wale will perform live at WrestleMania this Sunday. Wale will sing singing Big E's intro music as the latter makes his way to the ring for his Intercontinental Championship bout.

Bleacher Report first reported that Wale will sing Big E's WWE theme song "Feel the Power" live at The Showcase of the Immortals. Big E will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum fight.

E spoke to Bleacher Report about the subject, expressing his gratitude and excitement for Wale. (H/T BR)

"He's one of my favorite rappers there is, but also to have my friend and someone who's a huge wrestling fan, I was geeked just to be able to get him to perform. To have him perform for me at home—Tampa's my home—is incredible. I'm so stoked about it. We've been trying to get Wale for years. We tried to get him at a 'Mania a couple of years ago, but things didn't work out. I'm so excited about it and I know he is, too, because as a big fan, it's a dream come true," Big E said.

WWE also made the announcement via its official Twitter account.

After the other two members of The New Day - Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston - were drafted to RAW last year, Big E used the New Day theme music for a while.

Then he started coming out to his new theme, sung by Wale. It brought luck for The Powerhouse of Positivity as he won the Intercontinental Championship weeks after the new theme debuted.

Big E was launched into a feud with Apollo crews soon after. Consequently, he now finds himself defending the Intercontinental Championship against Nigerian Royalty this Sunday on WrestleMania's Night Two.

Wale has appeared on WWE in the past

Wale hosting the Rap Battle between the Usos and The New Day

Wale is no stranger to the pro-wrestling world. He has been affiliated with WWE in the past, showing up during special occasions.

Wale made his first WWE TV appearance when he was called upon to host the memorable rap battle between The Usos and The New Day. That segment is considered to be one of the best moments in the tag team rivalry.

Wale also performed Street Profits to the ring at NXT for their NXT Tag Team Championship match on October 2, 2019.

This is the first live performance announced for WrestleMania 37. With there being multiple live performances for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, it is likely that WWE will announce more for the Grandest Stage of Them All in the coming days.