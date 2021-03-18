WALTER returns to NXT, destroys former champion

It has been nearly a year since WALTER last stepped foot inside a WWE NXT ring. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the current and longest reigning NXT UK Champion has been competing on the UK brand.

On this week's episode of NXT, the Ring General returned to the black and gold brand and took out former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa after the latter defeated Marcel Barthel in a match.

Ciampa took on Barthel after thinking that Imperium had a part to play in his partner Timothy Thatcher's absence on tonight's show. After he exacted his revenge on Barthel, The Blackheart was in for a surprise.

WALTER vs. Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver?

Ciampa formed a great bond with his rival turned partner Timothy Thatcher after they teamed up together in this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, the last few weeks saw Thatcher getting provoked by Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium for getting too soft.

Thatcher has a history with WALTER and most of the members of Imperium. He was once a member of a faction called Ring Kampf with them in the German promotion wXw (Westside Xtreme Wrestling).

After picking a fight with Imperium, it looks likely that Ciampa has found himself in the crosshairs of WALTER. The Austrian Superstar absolutely destroyed Ciampa by first greeting him with a thunderous chop to the chest and finally laying him out with a powerbomb.

All the signs indicate that Ciampa will have a score to settle with WALTER. The NXT Universe will have to wait and see whether the two men face each other at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.