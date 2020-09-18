WALTER reveals issues he had with his WWE Survivor Series appearance last year

The relaunch of WWE NXT UK, WALTER is getting ready for one of the biggest matches in his wrestling career, as he will be facing Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship. It's not certain when this event will take place, but it is going to happen somewhere down the line. Last year, WALTER appeared at WWE Survivor Series where he made quite an impression, teaming with the rest of the NXT roster to take part in the traditional 5-on-5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, with NXT taking part for the first time in the same manner as RAW and SmackDown.

During an interview on WWE's The Bump (h/t Wrestling Inc), WALTER talked about his experience wrestling at WWE Survivor Series.

WALTER on his experience at WWE Survivor Series

WALTER shared that when he was a part of the Survivor Series match he was not too happy because he preferred normal tag team and singles matches.

"I really enjoyed competing with Seth because, obviously, he's one of the top guys in the world right now. You want to compete with someone like him. Going into Survivor Series was a different case. I'm a believer in classic wrestling competitions like singles matches and tag team matches. I'm really focused on the message that we believe in Imperium.

WALTER went on to say that he was not invested in the Survivor Series match but at the end of the day, it was a good experience for him. He added that he continues to feel that he should not have been in that match.

"Joining forces with other members from the NXT roster was necessary, but at the end of the day, I wasn't invested in it the way I should've been. Looking back, it was definitely a good experience, but looking at that match straight, I should not have been in that."

WALTER's match against Ilja Dragunov is set to be one of the biggest matches in NXT UK's short history, but the date is not yet known. WALTER shared that he had faced him outside NXT UK, but was excited to face him in WWE.

"Yes, I've faced him at different times and different stages. Being able to face him in NXT UK is very special to me. Every time we're in the ring together, it's special. No one can measure up to our brutality or intensity. I look forward to displaying this in a WWE ring."

