WALTER's next match on NXT announced 

WALTER is set to have a big match on the January 19th edition of NXT 2.0. The Austrian superstar will take on Roderick Strong, the Undisputed Era alum, who recently dropped the NXT Cruiserweight Title to Carmelo Hayes.

Their feud seemingly began when Strong saved Bivens from being manhandled by the former NXT UK star. While the former Cruiserweight Champ has claimed that he was not afraid of WALTER, the latter will not be easy to overcome.

The NXT UK Champ's Imperium and Strong's former stable The Undisputed Era feuded on the former black and gold brand back in 2019, before pandemic restrictions brought it to an end.

WALTER and Roderick Strong have had successful runs on NXT

Both men were highly celebrated stars of NXT's previous era, enjoying championship runs and being featured heavily.

Strong represented The Undisputed Era from 2018 until 2021 and was never far from the top of the NXT card. As a part of the group, he enjoyed two Tag Team Championship reigns and a single reign with the North American Title.

He was also the penultimate NXT Cruiserweight Champion before the championship was retired in mid-January.

As the leader of Imperium, WALTER oversaw a reign of dominance in NXT UK. The group tore through the competition in several impressive, hard-hitting matches. His record-setting NXT UK Title run was notable for several critically lauded matches, notably against Ilja Dragunov.

With Strong's future still the topic of much speculation among fans, and the UK star seemingly primed for a considerable push in NXT 2.0, the result of the match is sure to be interesting.

