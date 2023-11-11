"WarGames gonna be lit" - WWE fans "need Triple H to cook" following blockbuster SmackDown segment

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown hosted some great matches and segments on Friday night. One top segment hinted towards a blockbuster match for Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. Fans are now hoping to see Triple H deliver a top-class contest at the PLE.

SmackDown saw the return of Kairi Sane to WWE for the first time in nearly three years. She joined IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai to make Damage CTRL stronger.

Fans were later treated to a match between Damage CTRL and the team of and Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. It turned out to be one of the best matches of the night due to an unexpected turn.

Asuka turned on her partners and joined SKY and Sane. She then went on to potentially become a member of Damage CTRL ahead of the premium live event.

It now looks like the heel team of Damage CTRL will be entering the WarGames cage for a big match from the SmackDown brand. The thought of seeing them work together has fans excited.

Many fans took to Twitter after the show to comment on a stronger and more united Damage CTRL. Some pointed out that the premium live event will be a top-class show if Triple H books it right.

The WWE Universe will wait patiently for the brand to make thia Survivor Series WarGames match official. Until then, SmackDown will get some big segments from the heel faction.

Survivor Series WarGames could get a big match from WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL’s new united front will help the WWE creative team make Survivor Series WarGames a must-watch show. It now looks like Bayley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY will enter the cage either with or without Dakota Kai.

Fans could see a team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and one or two more superstars join the babyface team for the contest. Jade Cargill could make her debut at the WWE show. Alternatively, Liv Morgan could make a comeback for the premium live event as well.

The men’s match is already set between Team Judgment Day and the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. It would be fitting to add a women’s WarGames match for the premium live event.

Do you want to see Damage CTRL against a babyface team at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

