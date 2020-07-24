WARHORSE set to make AEW Dynamite debut in TNT title match against Cody Rhodes

The concept of the AEW TNT title looks like it is paying off immensely already. Ever since the title was introduced on AEW, Cody Rhodes has made it his mission to give chances to wrestlers, no matter where they work at the moment. After providing excellent matches against the likes of Jungle Boy and Sonny Kiss, establishing them as excellent wrestlers, Cody Rhodes also faced Ricky Starks, and most recently, Eddie Kingston. Now, it appears that AEW is bringing in one of the biggest names in the wrestling Independent Scene, WARHORSE.

AEW announced on their official Twitter account that in this coming week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will once again be defending his AEW Championship, but this time against WARHORSE.

WARHORSE set to challenge Cody Rhodes for TNT title on AEW

For fans who may not know, there has been immense hype for the AEW TNT title in recent weeks, with wrestlers who may not be seen in mainstream promotions, getting shots, and making the most of it in AEW in Cody Rhodes' open challenges for the AEW TNT title.

In February, Cody Rhodes was asked about wrestlers that AEW was looking to bring into the promotion. There he mentioned the names of several stars, like Ethan Page, Dan Hausen, and WARHORSE.

When he confirmed that the AEW TNT title was open for non-AEW talent as well, there was a lot of noise made about WARHORSE potentially debuting in AEW and facing him for the title.

He sent regular tweets teasing that he wanted to challenge Cody Rhodes with fans uniting to get "#CodyFearsWarhorse" trending on Twitter.

As the IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion, 'WARHORSE' Jake Parnell has garnered quite the following thanks to his immense popularity in the world of wrestling. He has been wrestling in the US Indie scene since 2013.

Advertisement

Now, it looks like AEW is finally ready to give the fans what they want, with WARHORSE challenging Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT title on this coming episode of Dynamite.

"You asked for it. You got it. Next week on Dynamite - @CodyRhodes defends his TNT Championship against the challenger @JPWARHORSE."