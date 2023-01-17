"Was a bit confusing"- Wrestling world reacts to botched finish in tag team match involving The Street Profits on WWE RAW

The teases for The Hurt Business' reunion continued this week on WWE RAW, with MVP looking to help Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to pick up the win over The Street Profits. However, a major botch during the match led to fans taking to Twitter in a frenzy.

MVP's interference backfired after Angelo Dawkins was able to fight out and roll Alexander up to pick up the win. But before the finish, it appeared that MVP was supposed to involve himself and help Alexander and Benjamin to get an advantage, but he botched his spot.

It seems that the former United States Champion was supposed to pull Alexander out of the way from a splash at the hands of Dawkins. However, MVP was too late, which led to the former tag team champion no-selling the spot.

It was a chaotic moment that even led to Corey Graves mentioning that MVP was too late.

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/W1sJC17bRE

This didn't go unseen by the WWE Universe, who have since reacted on Twitter, with several noting that it put a damper on the match after what was an exciting back-and-forth between two of the hottest teams on RAW.

WrestlingRumors.net @WrestleRumors



MVP didn't look like he tried to help Cedric and Shelton.



#RAW #WWE I'm not quite sure what the goal was there; did they botch the finish? That ending sequence was a bit confusing.MVP didn't look like he tried to help Cedric and Shelton. #WWE RAW I'm not quite sure what the goal was there; did they botch the finish? That ending sequence was a bit confusing.MVP didn't look like he tried to help Cedric and Shelton.#RAW #WWE #WWERAW

PPWColombia @PPWColombia

#WWERaw #WWEColombia Pero MVP cómo vas a hacer ese BOTCH jajajajaja 🤦🏻‍♂️ Pero MVP cómo vas a hacer ese BOTCH jajajajaja 🤦🏻‍♂️#WWERaw #WWEColombia

$hane B @smbbrit22 #WWERaw What the hell was that with MVP was that a botch #WWERaw What the hell was that with MVP was that a botch

Ja' Von York (Mr. IMPACT For WNW) @yorkjavon



The botch of MVP trying to save Cedric kinda put the tiniest mark on the match



This was great way to shine more light on Cedric and Shelton adding more smoke to the Hurt Business reunion



#WWERaw That was a really fun match between Profits and Shelton/CedricThe botch of MVP trying to save Cedric kinda put the tiniest mark on the matchThis was great way to shine more light on Cedric and Shelton adding more smoke to the Hurt Business reunion That was a really fun match between Profits and Shelton/Cedric The botch of MVP trying to save Cedric kinda put the tiniest mark on the match This was great way to shine more light on Cedric and Shelton adding more smoke to the Hurt Business reunion #WWERaw

The botch made it appear as though MVP interfered in the match to help The Street Profits, so fans are not sure what is happening with The Hurt Business.

WWE have been teasing the reunion of The Hurt Business over the past few weeks. MVP has been going around trying to coax Bobby Lashley to ally with him.

That being said, this week's issues with Alexander and Benjamin could be a huge setback. Also, the fact that Omos is still working alongside MVP as he faced Elias on WWE RAW could mean that he is added to the group when they reform.

Do you think The Hurt Business will reform on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes