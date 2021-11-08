Was CM Punk fired from WWE on his wedding day?

Yes, CM Punk was fired from WWE on his wedding day.

In an interview with Colt Cabana on the Art of Wrestling podcast, CM Punk revealed what transpired on his wedding day. He talked about the way WWE used him, his injuries, and a lot more.

One of the most interesting stories he shared was about his departure from WWE. As per rumors, it was known that CM Punk quit the company, but he opened up about his side of the story and revealed the procedure of how he was fired.

Punk explained he was let go by WWE in a blink of an eye. On his wedding day, Punk received a FedEx in his mail informing him about his firing. But he didn't let any of it affect his special day.

"The day of my wedding, I got a FedEx in the mail. It was my termination papers. I was fired. I was fired on my wedding day. Very calculated, very deliberate. As much as I chuckled at it and didn't let it affect my day, I was once again, you pushed too f****** far. You pushed the wrong guy," explained CM Punk. (H/T: Sporting News)

Punk revealed that the letter he received from WWE was "ridiculous." The former WWE Champion explained that the letter stated his WWE contract was terminated, and he had to forfeit all his royalty rights:

"The letter was ridiculous. It was 'your contract is terminated, you forfeit all of your royalty rights, you're in breach of contract as of January 27'. I'm not even a f****** lawyer and I know you can't claim retro breach, you know what I mean? If I was in breach of contract on January 27, on January 28 they had to be, like, 'you're in breach of contract, we're not giving you your royalties.'"

It must be noted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, accepted that CM Punk was fired on his wedding day. McMahon also apologized during the podcast and said that Punk getting his termination papers on the day of his wedding was an unfortunate coincidence.

CM Punk made his return after seven years

Following his departure from WWE, CM Punk took seven years off from in-ring competition. The former WWE Champion even jumped ship to compete in the UFC but lost both of his fights in the promotion.

Punk eventually made his return earlier this year when he signed with All Elite Wrestling and is now an integral part of their roster.

