Jeff Hardy is one of the most athletic superstars in WWE.

The former world champion has been loyal to WWE and is still going strong as a top star on SmackDown.

Despite not being in a title picture, Jeff Hardy has been receiving a push on SmackDown. The tag team specialist recently came close to becoming the #1 contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship but, eventually, failed to do so.

However, Hardy's incredible career has also seen several lows. The former WWE Champion has been in trouble with the law, which has gotten him released from WWE.

Was Jeff Hardy ever released from WWE?

As mentioned above, yes, Jeff Hardy was released from WWE on April 22, 2003. The reasons for his release were Hardy's erratic behavior, drug use, refusal to go to rehab, deteriorating ring performance, constant tardiness, and no-showing events.

Jeff Hardy could find himself in the mix to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship in the future

As part of the WWE Draft 2021, Jeff Hardy was transferred to WWE SmackDown. The former WWE Champion earned himself a place on the Men's Survivor Series Team.

During the 5-on-5 Tag Team Match, Jeff Hardy survived till the very end. However, Sheamus turned his back on The Enigmatic Charisma, which led to a win for RAW.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On the recent edition of SmackDown, Jeff Hardy was eliminated by Sami Zayn in a Battle Royal to determine the next title contender for Roman Reigns. However, despite failing to win the match, there are chances of Hardy possibly challenging for a world title in the future.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Abhinav Singh