"Was it set up or was it not set up?" - Wrestling veteran claims former WWE Champion's apparent botch with Roman Reigns worked perfectly on SmackDown (Exclusive)

This week's episode of SmackDown ended with a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes.

Fresh on the back of a title defense over Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief was confronted by Sheamus on the blue brand. However, midway through the segment, The Celtic Warrior's mic stopped working for a brief moment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell provided his take on the segment. He questioned whether the botch was intentional or not.

Regardless, the WWE veteran enjoyed it, as Roman Reigns also started laughing at the former WWE Champion.

"Was it set up or was it not set up? But either way it worked, either way it worked and then Roman started laughing. That was funny, I liked that. But then of course they all hit the ring, had the big deal and then they blew it off with McIntyre." said Dutch Mantell. [12:30-12:52]

A few weeks ago, The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus and put him on the sidelines by targeting his arm.

The assault was orchestrated by Sami Zayn in the absence of The Head of The Table. Other Bloodline members, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, also assisted The Honorary Uce in the beatdown.

WWE could be leading toward a WarGames Match featuring Roman Reigns and his stablemates

This year's Survivor Series WarGames Match could feature Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in action against Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.

The Brutes were assisted by Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion is on course to become the fourth member of Sheamus' team in a potential WarGames Match.

In September this year, McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. The Tribal Chief will now head into Survivor Series after his big win over Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

