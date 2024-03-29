Watch: 3-time World Champion breaks character ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is gearing up for the biggest event of the year, and a majority of stars have already punched their tickets for Philadelphia. Recently, the former three-time World Champion Rey Mysterio was seen breaking character with his daughter.

Similar to other families in the world of professional wrestling, the Mysterio family has also been involved in WWE storylines. Apart from Dominik Mysterio, Aalyah Gutierrez also followed in her father's footsteps when she got involved in an angle during the Pandemic Era.

Although she made a sporadic appearance during last year's WrestleMania, Aalyah hasn't been associated with the product for a while. Recently, a video from TikTok surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) where the former United States Champion was seen without his legendary mask alongside his daughter.

The Master of 619 is often seen without his legendary mask when he's outside the square circle.

Rey Mysterio could punch his ticket for WrestleMania 40 on WWE SmackDown tonight

Last year, Rey Mysterio found new allies in the promotion when he revived the Latino World Order with the help of Legado Del Fantasma. However, Santos Escobar's jealousy towards The Master of 619 grew after he captured his third United States Championship.

Santos Escobar finally reached his breaking point when he accidentally cost Mysterio the US Title, and Carlito accused him of it. After the accusations, Escobar injured Mysterio's knee and took him out for months. During this, he recreated Legado Del Fantasma with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Since the return of the legendary luchador, the two factions have been at war on the blue brand. On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio cost his father a one-on-one match against Santos Escobar.

The three-time WWE World Champion has less than two weeks to punch his and his stablemates' tickets for the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio gets added to the ongoing story.

