[Watch]- 32-year-old WWE star gets hilariously pranked by Zelina Vega in an unseen clip

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was recently seen pranking her real-life friend and WWE backstage interviewer.

The star in question is Kayla Braxton. Vega is among the top female superstars of the industry and has cemented her name as one of the most adored WWE Superstars in the women's division. Zelina is currently a member of the Latino World Order, which involves Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, former LWO member Santos Escobar got on the mic and bashed Mysterio for taking away his opportunity to win the United States Championship. Vega came out during the segment and slapped Escobar, thus siding with The Master of 619.

A fan took to social media to upload a hilarious video of Vega pranking WWE star Kayla Braxton. In the same clip, Vega was seen throwing a cap at Kayla just to make fun of her.

Check out a screenshot of Zelina Vega's funny attack on Kayla Braxton below:

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar's segment

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his honest opinion on Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar's segment on SmackDown.

While speaking in a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that the segment was pretty intriguing to him due to the interview and the follow-up action afterward. He added that although he expected a little more physical involvement from Escobar's side, it was an overall interesting storyline.

The veteran also appreciated Escobar's newly formed angle against Carlito amid the absence of Mysterio.

"The interview with Escobar, good interview. A lot of noise piped in. Yeah, it was too much. But, the interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlitos [Carlito] in there and now we got an angle. While Señor [Rey] Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said.

Check out the entire episode below:

It would be exciting to see when Rey Mysterio returns to the ring.

