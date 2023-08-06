Watch: 34-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim ahead of SummerSlam despite being absent from match card

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is set to feature multiple title matches, one of which will be for the WWE Women's Championship. Recently Bayley has made a bold claim of becoming champion at the premium live event in Detroit.

Asuka is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam tonight. The three superstars have been at each other's throats since the Empress of Tomorrow beat Belair at Night of Champions earlier this year.

The feud between Asuka, Belair, and Flair has seen frequent interferences from Bayley and IYO SKY, who is currently Ms. MITB. Even though the two Damage CTRL members were opponents at the Women's Money in The Bank ladder match, it looks like they have agreed to possibly become co-champions if SKY wins the title.

Recently Bayley was spotted entering the Ford Field Stadium ahead of SummerSlam. The Role Model looked confident as she was greeted by a camera, where she stated that she will have a title by tonight before saying IYO would have a championship.

Will there be a cash-in at WWE SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam will see the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the World Heavyweight Title, and the WWE Women's Championship defended in Detroit. With so many titles on the line, there is a high possibility of a superstar cashing in their MITB briefcase.

The most possible cash-ins may occur during Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor match for the World Heavyweight Championship, which will be closely watched by Senor MITB, Damian Priest.

In the women's division, IYO SKY will set her sights on the triple threat match for the WWE Women's Title.

Both Priest and SKY have tried cashing in their briefcase on multiple occasions, but it was never made official as there was always a distraction or a chain of events that didn't allow the cash-in. Given that they will be present at the premium live event in Detroit, fans can expect another cash-in attempt at the show.

