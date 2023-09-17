WATCH: Returning star subtly saves The Rock from potential injury on WWE SmackDown 

The Rock returned to WWE this week on SmackDown and was engaged physically for the first time in almost four years. The former WWE Champion delivered a spinebuster and The People's Elbow to Austin Theory, but Pat McAfee was in the background, ensuring this went down without causing an incident.

As shown in the video below, Pat McAfee can be seen moving the mic and The Rock's glasses out of his way so that he can deliver the move without falling over. The former champion actually asked McAfee to move them for him, which can be heard over the loud audience reaction.

McAfee was able to subtly move these objects out of his path since it is usually the referees who move objects out of the ring to prevent anyone from tripping. There have been incidents where wrestlers have slipped due to tripping from certain objects, which could be a potential reason the returning star ensured that it was taken care of.

Will The Rock return to WWE again ahead of WrestleMania 40?

The Rock's return to WWE was ironically part of a show that didn't include Roman Reigns. This came just hours after The Brahma Bull admitted that there were plans for him to face his cousin at WrestleMania 39, but the matchup was called off due to some reasons.

This has led many fans to believe that the match could now happen at WrestleMania 40 instead, but that would mean Rock would have to return and be a part of a show when Reigns is present.

The Rock finally stepping into the ring and ending Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed Universal Champion would be a worthy main event for WrestleMania 40 if the Stamford-based promotion plans to do so.

Do you think The Brahma Bull will return again in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here