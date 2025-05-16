[WATCH] 36-year-old WWE star spotted training with Matt Riddle in an epic video

Matt Riddle hasn't been with WWE for a while now, but that hasn't stopped him from maintaining his connections with superstars from the biggest wrestling promotions. In a video recently, he was spotted with a 36-year-old WWE star and a top AEW name.

Ad

Apart from the in-ring training he does, Matt Riddle has been practicing Jiu-Jitsu for years. Of course, it likely stems from his mixed martial arts background, but he has several wrestlers training with him, and he has posted photos alongside some major names before.

In the latest video, he was spotted with two Japanese superstars - WWE's Kairi Sane and AEW's Mina Shirakawa. Both women are top names in their respective promotions, with Shirakawa, in particular, gaining popularity in the last few years due to her AEW tenure. Sane, meanwhile, has been recovering from a torn ligament in her thumb. She said it was so painful that she couldn't open a bottle cap.

Ad

Trending

However, based on the video, she seems to be able to do a whole lot more than just open a bottle cap.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Riddle now has the same title lineage as Jacob Fatu

Not many WWE fans are aware of this, but not only is Matt Riddle thriving, but he is also a World Champion and is in the same title lineage as current United States Champion Jacob Fatu.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu was the MLW World Heavyweight Champion from July 2019 to October 2021, enjoying a whopping 819 days with the title. Riddle, on the other hand, has been the Champion for a more humble 125 days.

He won the title after dethroning the legendary Satoshi Kojima. As for Fatu, it seems like long title reigns are an essential part of The Bloodline's legacy. While Roman Reigns and The Usos have had long, record-breaking title reigns since 2020, Fatu also had something similar before joining WWE.

Riddle seems like the right person to hold the title and represent MLW right now. MLW has always been a hotbed of talent and has produced some incredible names.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More