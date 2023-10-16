[WATCH] 4-time champion pulls off iconic move for the first time in 9 months at WWE show

The latest WWE Supershow at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri was a treat for fans. During the show on October 15, 2023, a 4-time WWE champion brought back an iconic move after nearly nine months.

Fans were treated to some top-class action in Springfield on Sunday night. Shinsuke Nakamura took another loss from Seth Rollins, while IYO SKY retained her title.

One of the big tag team matches on the night saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins take on LWO’s Carlito and Joaquin Wilde. The two sides had met a day earlier in the WWE Supershow at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The contest was a fun one, with Carlito bringing back one of his iconic moves. He had used the move a day earlier too, for the first time in 260 days.

During an important part of the contest, the 44-year-old got hold of an apple. He took a bite and chewed it down, before spitting it in Montez Ford’s face, to give fans a moment to remember.

Check out the video of the spot below:

He then finished off his opponent with a backbreaker to win the match for his side. He last used this spot in WWE during the 2023 Royal Rumble against Dominik Mysterio.

It looks like The Caribbean Bad Apple will be continuing the use of his iconic moves in his matches. The spot has always earned him a good reaction, and doing it as a babyface against heels has drawn a completely different response from fans.

WWE delayed Carlito’s on-screen return

Carlito signed with WWE in July 2023. However, the creative team kept him off television for a long time, before allowing him to return at Fastlane 2023.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, official plans for his return were changed. The creative team decided to focus on the stars of tomorrow instead of bringing back an established name to the main roster.

"When he was signed, they had different creative planned, which was then dropped, and it was waiting for an idea for him. Carlito was signed because he got such a big pop in Puerto Rico. It somewhat went against the doctrine they had about not signing new people for the main roster because it was time to elevate people from NXT."

Carlito has made a name for himself in the industry for his unique wrestling abilities and character. Both seem to have played a part in his popularity, as he has received a good response from fans each time he has made a return.

Do you want to see Mr. Caribbean Cool go on a heel run again? Sound off in the comments section below.