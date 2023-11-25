WATCH: 41-year-old WWE Superstar mocks Randy Orton on SmackDown ahead of his return

Randy Orton will finally return on tomorrow's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Damian Priest was seen mocking The Viper during Judgment Day's tag team championship match against The Street Profits.

Orton, who will team up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso, will face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match.

Midway through the tag team championship match, Priest struck Orton's iconic pose, mocking him in the process.

Check out the video of Priest mocking Orton:

Orton was forced out of action after he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos on SmackDown. He has been sidelined since mid-2022.

However, on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody announced The Apex Predator's return, confirming his entry into this year's Men's WarGames Match as the fifth member of Rhodes' team.

Meanwhile, Judgment Day's issues with Rhodes, Zayn, Jey, and Rollins have been going on for months. The feud between the babyfaces and the heels is expected to culminate at Survivor Series.

Are you excited for Randy Orton's return to WWE after he was sidelined for over a year? Sound off in the comments section below.