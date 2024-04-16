WATCH: 5 Wrestlers WWE Tried To Erase

Wrestlers often find themselves in controversies and get removed from the history of WWE. This could happen due to scandals or legal disputes. Remember when CM Punk walked out of the Stamford-based promotion in 2014? The company tried to downplay his significant contributions. Even mentioning his name was not appreciated in the Stamford-based promotion. Both parties talked negatively about each other. However, eventually, things got better, and Punk finally returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Even Roman Reigns got this treatment when he decided to go home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was supposed to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. However, due to the pandemic, Roman walked out, considering his health situation. Goldberg instead defended the title against Braun Strowman. On the other hand, Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2020 with The Tribal Chief gimmick, becoming one of the biggest names in wrestling.

You can check out the video below:

WWE tried to erase these wrestlers:

Brock Lesnar

CM Punk

Hulk Hogan

Roman Reigns

Chris Benoit

Watch the entire video above to learn about five wrestlers the Stamford-based promotion tried to erase from its history.

