[WATCH] 54-year-old ex-WWE star's prosthetic leg almost ripped off at wrestling event

An insane spot involving former WWE Superstar Duke "The Dumpster" Droese has gone viral on Wrestling Twitter.

Droese last competed for Vince McMahon way back in 2001. He participated in the Gimmick Battle Royale at WrestleMania 17, which The Iron Sheik won. He has made a handful of wrestling appearances since then.

The WWE veteran recently made a surprise appearance in Major League Wrestling's Battle Riot 4 event. Droese came out carrying a trashcan and wreaked havoc inside the squared circle before Alex Kane put him down.

Kane almost pulled out Duke's prosthetic leg and left him struggling in the ring. Check out the clips below:

The WWE veteran's leg had to be amputated due to an infection

Years ago, Droese's drug addiction led to him suffering a staphylococcal infection in his left foot, leading to an amputation. He has previously opened up about his drug addiction.

Check out his comments below:

“I am passionate about helping others in recovery because I know how dark it is during active addiction. I know it’s a very lonely and hard place to come back from. When I see people struggling as they are just starting to get clean, I understand how painful and men-tally taxing it is. I really try to help people get past those things and move forward successfully.” [H/T Southern Standard]

Droese is seemingly doing well, judging by his recent appearance in MLW. Old-school fans would love to see him make more such surprise appearances.

Do you remember Duke "The Dumpster" Droese? Share your favorite moments involving the veteran in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes