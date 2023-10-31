[Watch] 59-year-old star strikes fear into WWE Superstars Zelina Vega, Grayson Waller, and others during surprise return at live event

As a part of the Halloween celebration, a popular star made his surprise return only to scare WWE Superstars Grayson Waller, Zelina Vega, Cathy Kelley, and others during a recent live event.

This week of RAW and last week of NXT kicked off with the company taking full advantage of Halloween with terrifying gimmicks pertaining to spooky occasions.

The Boogeyman (real name - Marty Wright) is one of the most frightening characters in World Wrestling Entertainment. With his red and black face paint, the giant clock, and a handful of worms, he's a truly horrifying sight.

His signature move was to eat the worms in front of his opponents, disgusting and terrifying them in equal measure. The 59-year-old star was also seen doing the same by pranking numerous WWE Superstars who were in attendance at the live event.

In a video uploaded by World Wrestling Entertainment on YouTube, The Boogeyman first scared Karl Anderson and Mia Yim of The O.C., as the two stars seemed visibly scared and shocked by the act.

The 59-year-old star also taught Shotzi to eat a few worms, the way he used to frighten his opponents. Later, Boogeyman appeared out of nowhere, striking terror in Zelina Vega and Cathy Kelley. He also made SmackDown ring announcer Mike Rome eat worms, who was disgusted after eating them.

Marty Wright also tried to send The Street Profits into a cold sweat, as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had epic reactions. The star scared Grayson Waller, who also ate a worm and felt nauseated, before the Boogeyman went and terrified Pretty Deadly.

WWE is set for Crown Jewel 2023

The 2023 Crown Jewel match card is stacked with several titles on the line in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rey Mysterio has put his United States title on the line against Logan Paul. Rhea Ripley will go through a Fatal-5-Way match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark for the Women's World Championship.

IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Judgment Day's Damian Priest will go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes in a non-title singles competition.

The Blooldine's Solo Sikoa will face legendary John Cena for the first time ever, with Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight.

What did you think of The Boogeyman making WWE Superstars nervous upon his backstage return? Sound off in the comments section below.

