[WATCH] 59-year-old WWE legend shows off incredible physique in recent workout video

Despite having been released from his WWE contract in 2009, the mysterious performer The Boogeyman is still working hard on his appearance.

During his career in World Wrestling Entertainment, The Boogeyman made a name for himself with his very own over-the-top persona, which left the fanbase both entertained and overwhelmed at the same time.

Earlier today, The Boogeyman took to social media to showcase his incredible physique and shape to his supporters.

Although he left the company in 2009, The Boogeyman is still involved in the business, in recent years, he has made various appearances for multiple independent wrestling promotions.

How much did WWE spend on worms for The Boogeyman?

Arguably the one thing that fans remember about the face-painted superstar was his fascination with worms. On many occasions, the 59-year-old would use them as a method of intimidation by carrying them in his mouth.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, former WWE creative team member Court Bauer revealed how much Vince McMahon spent for a large group of worms to be dumped on JBL in 2006.

"How much was it?'. He goes, 'Well sir, that was $30,000', and Vince's jaw drops. He was like, '$30,000 for worms?'. 'Well they were out of normal worms so we had to go organic', and he just looked shocked. He's like, I can't believe we just blew $30,000 and there's John Layfield rolling in the worms and he's crying and everyone's laughing but, it's like, he was shocked and I think that assistant was fired soon thereafter but the show went on," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey Hold your worms up high in the sky,because the Boogeyman will never die...cmon2getcha! http://t.co/oomxMBO3kF

The Boogeyman's most recent appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment came in 2021 as he aided R-Truth in capturing the 24/7 Championship on Monday Night RAW.

Which former WWE star would you like to see return? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here