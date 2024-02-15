[Watch] Absent WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio shares romantic unseen video clip with his wife on Valentine's Day

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio shared a heartwarming clip with his wife, Angie Gutierrez, on Valentine's Day.

Mysterio's last message before his hiatus from the company was against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where the former lost after Paul hit him with brass knuckles. The following week on SmackDown, Carlito blamed Mysterio's loss on former LWO member Santos Escobar, thus initiating a feud. Eventually, the tables turned, and Escobar ended up attacking Mysterio.

Mysterio shared an unseen reel with his wife on social media as he wished his lady love on Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day Love Of A Lifetime. My words are not necessary..... Carin says it all for me! Te Am🩷🥰," Mysterio wrote.

Check out Rey Mysterio's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on attacking Rey Mysterio in the future

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently shared her honest opinion on attacking Rey Mysterio in the near future.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily May at the premiere of the new reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, The Eradicator mentioned that she would love to attack Mysterio alongside her fellow stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

She detailed:

"It would probably just be every episode of me and Dom rocking up to Rey's house just to beat the living c**p out of him, to be completely honest. It'd be amazing... I'll watch it. I love it. Get that deadbeat dad," said Ripley.

It would be exciting to see when Mysterio recovers from his knee injury and returns to the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE