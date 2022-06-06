[Watch] AJ Styles appears to suffer nasty injury at WWE Hell in a Cell 

AJ Styles was busted open whilst competing against The Judgement Day at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Styles was teaming with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan against Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley when he returned to the ring covered in blood after a spot on the outside.

Despite The Phenomenal One being seen bleeding profusely and leaving the outside area drenched in blood, Styles was still able to finish the match before being attended to by ringside doctors.

It's unclear what happened to Styles, but the video here shows the former WWE Champion on the outside following the spot, struggling to contain the bleeding.

One fan noted that Styles was thrown into the steps by Edge following their spot on the outside, which wasn't seen on-screen but could be the reason for his injury.

PAUL MOSS•毛保罗• Ovie-lando @PaulMoss70 @Fightful After the suicide dives by Styles, Balor and Morgan, Edge must have thrown AJ into the steel steps. Camera didn’t show it but you hear the thud. Then later when AJ got back onto apron, he was busted open/bleeding from forehead/hairline. @Fightful After the suicide dives by Styles, Balor and Morgan, Edge must have thrown AJ into the steel steps. Camera didn’t show it but you hear the thud. Then later when AJ got back onto apron, he was busted open/bleeding from forehead/hairline.

Story continues below ad

The Judgment Day failed to recruit a new member at Hell in a Cell

Edge has been teasing a new member for The Judgement Day over the past few weeks and it was believed that Hell in a Cell would be the perfect place for the new addition to debut.

There were teases that it could be AJ Styles or Finn Balor, but in the end, it was neither man as the match was able to finish clean after a spear from Edge. The Rated R Superstar was able to pick up the win for his team after his signature move on Finn Balor, whilst Styles was on the outside recovering from his injuries.

Over the past few months, Priest and Ripley have made their debuts for The Judgement Day at premium live events, but it appears that the company has decided to buck the trend tonight in Chicago.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far