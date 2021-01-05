Watch: AJ Styles officially announces his entry into the Royal Rumble

AJ Styles has officially announced his entry into the 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble. This will only be the third time AJ Styles has participated in the 30-man elimination match.

The Phenomenal One announced his entry into the Royal Rumble via his Twitter account. Styles would declare to the WWE Universe that 2021 was off to a good start thanks to his announcement and he implored fans to forget about 2020. He would also take time to inform fans to remember his debut in the 2016 edition of the Royal Rumble.

"Forget about last year, it's a wash, nobody want to remember 2020. In fact, the only Royal Rumble you should remember is 2016, introduced himself to the WWE Universe," said AJ Styles.

Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021

AJ Styles will be looking to go all the way in this year's Royal Rumble so that he can push himself back into the title picture.

Styles believes he was "screwed over" in his most recent attempt to win the WWE Championship at TLC against Drew McIntyre. However, if Styles were to win the Royal Rumble, he would choose opponents in Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre and would stand a chance to win either the Universal or WWE Championship.

AJ Styles' WWE debut at the Royal Rumble

As AJ Styles mentioned earlier, he made his WWE debut in the 2016 edition of the Royal Rumble. It was a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe to see Styles walk out into the ring. Styles had entered in the number three position in the Royal Rumble match, which was for the WWE Championship.

Following his debut, AJ Styles would establish his dominance in the WWE, becoming a two-time WWE Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, and three-time United States Champion. Perhaps he can add a Royal Rumble victory to that resume.

The #RoyalRumble match is the perfect opportunity to make history...again. pic.twitter.com/DPQD4blQZu — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 26, 2020

Styles becomes only the third person from the men's division to announce his entry into the Royal Rumble. His announcement comes following those of Bobby Lashley and Daniel Bryan. Who else do you think will confirm their entries? Let us know down below.