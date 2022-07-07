Watch: Alexa Bliss shows her "red face" after micro-needling procedure

Alexa Bliss recently underwent a microneedling procedure and shared clips of the same on her official Instagram handle.

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today and boasts almost six million followers on Instagram. The former Women's Champion is very active on social media and regularly shares updates about her personal life and TV persona on her Instagram handle.

Bliss recently had a microneedling procedure done on her face. The WWE Superstar shared several videos on her Instagram story, highlighting the procedure. She also showed the aftermath of the procedure in one of the clips.

You can check out the stories HERE.

Alexa Bliss has firmly established herself as a top star over the years

It's been about four years since Little Miss Bliss held a singles Women's title in WWE. However, she is still incredibly popular among the WWE Universe. Bliss has built up an impressive career during her stint on the main roster over the past six years. She has had five Women's title reigns across SmackDown and RAW, and is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion as well.

Bliss' co-workers have had nothing but praise for her in past interviews. Here's what Liv Morgan said about Bliss' sinister gimmick last year:

"I love what she's doing. It's creative, it's artsy, it's dark, which are all things that I am drawn to. I definitely think maybe it makes others broaden their mind as to what we can and are able to, get away with. It's inspirational in that aspect showing us we can think outside the box maybe a little bit more than we had anticipated," Liv said. [H/T Digital Spy]

Bliss recently competed in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the MITB 2022 PLE. Unfortunately, she failed to win the coveted briefcase and Liv Morgan picked up the win. Morgan later cashed in her briefcase on Ronda Rousey and pinned her to win her first SmackDown Women's title.

It would be interesting to see what's next for Bliss on the main roster in the coming months. The 30-years-old star still has a lot left in the tank. Her fans would love to see her have another run with a singles title, somewhere down the line.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far