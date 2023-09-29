[WATCH] An angry Dominik Mysterio goes too far after WWE RAW goes off-air

Dominik Mysterio couldn't control his anger after this week's RAW went off the air, and he did the unthinkable.

The main event of WWE RAW was an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match pitting Damian Priest and Finn Balor with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The final chaotic moments of the bout led to the babyfaces suffering a loss.

After the match, Zayn, Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso kicked off a brawl with The Judgment Day. It got to a point where referees and other officials had to intervene. Much to The Judgment Day's chagrin, the babyfaces stood tall as the show went off the air.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor weren't happy with the referees and ended up attacking one of them. The latter attacked the referee at ringside and was immediately stopped by other officials. Mere seconds later, Dominik attacked the same referee with a cheap shot.

Check out the clip below:

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title on RAW

Dominik took on Dragon Lee on WWE RAW with the NXT North American Championship on the line. After an intense back-and-forth between the two talented stars, Dominik picked up a huge win to retain his title.

Dominik is one of the most hated villains in the promotion today. Back in June, he had a chat with Inside The Ropes and opened up about his character:

"I don’t know. I think it’s kind of just always secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kind of just this d**k. Which, like with all things, it just came naturally to me, man. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was I guess when I was training with Lance and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time," said Dominik. [H/T Hindustan Times]

Expand Tweet

Looking at Dominik's relentless attack on the referee, he might be trying to add a hint of ruthlessness to his character. He received a massive chorus of boos upon hitting the referee after RAW ended.

Is Dominik Mysterio the biggest heel in WWE today? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.