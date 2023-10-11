[WATCH] Asuka has awkward backstage interaction with 24-year-old star on WWE NXT; teases dream match

Asuka had a backstage interaction with a NXT star during her return to the brand.

It's no surprise that Asuka rose to prominence as one of WWE's top female stars due to her time in NXT, where she reigned as the NXT Women's Champion for over 500 days.

Her dominance continued onto the main roster where she won multiple titles during her time there. Tonight, the Empress of Tomorrow returned to NXT to compete against Roxanne Perez in a match.

Although Perez fought valiantly, the SmackDown superstar didn't have much trouble putting her away to keep her winning streak alive.

Following the match, Kiana James was seen chatting with Asuka backstage and she thanked her for beating Roxanne Perez. Blair Davenport entered and chatted with the Empress of Tomorrow in Japanese. Meanwhile, Fallon Henley also showed up and tried to shake her hand but Tiffany cut in front of her and told her to come to her if she needs anything. Tiffany and Henley had a back-and-forth exchange to end the rather awkward segment.

It will be interesting to see if this interaction could lead to a possible dream match between the SmackDown superstar and Tiffany Stratton.

