[WATCH] Asuka gets a surprise backstage before WWE NXT return

Asuka received a nice surprise before she could make her NXT return this week.

Asuka started her WWE career in NXT several years ago. She ran through the NXT women's division as NXT Women's Champion, and remained undefeated throughout her run in NXT.

She proved week after week that no one was ready for her as she made short work of the women's division. She continued her dominance even onto the main roster, where she won numerous titles.

Now, Empress of Tomorrow is set to return to where it all started for her, as she is set to take on Roxanne Perez tonight on NXT. Ahead of her big return, the former RAW Women's Champion got a nice surprise backstage, which was the replica of the NXT Women's Championship.

This surprise made her smile as she continued to pose with the title and expresed her happiness in Japanese. The nice moment was caught on camera.

Check it out here:

Expand Tweet

This match will be the biggest opportunity for Roxanne Perez to prove herself against a veteran like the former RAW Women's Champion. It remains to be seen if Roxanne will be able to defeat Asuka tonight.

