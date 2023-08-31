[WATCH] Austin Theory seemingly spotted as an extra in Spider-Man: Homecoming

WWE Superstar Austin Theory seemingly worked as an extra in Spider-Man: Homecoming if a resurfaced clip is to be believed.

Theory has been with WWE for about four years at this point. Many fans believe that he is a future megastar and world champion.

A short clip from the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming is now making the rounds on Twitter. Fans are convinced that Austin Theory worked as an extra in the hit movie. Check out the clip below and decide for yourself.

Austin Theory on defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39

At 26 years old, Theory is one of the youngest stars in WWE and has quite a long road ahead of him in the company. Theory's biggest accomplishment so far in WWE has been defeating 16-time world champion John Cena at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

While speaking with NBC Chicago, Theory had the following to say about his victory over Cena at 'Mania:

"To have that opportunity and moment, just pausing time, and being in the ring with John Cena, somebody that, I remember seeing a poster when I was leaving a wrestling show and it had John Cena on it, advertising Raw. I was like, 'Man, who is that?' I remember watching the next week and I wouldn't stop watching every single Monday and it was John Cena that inspired me. That full circle moment at WrestleMania and beating him, it's pretty surreal." [H/T Fightful]

Theory has won the United States title on two occasions so far. He is also a former Money In The Bank winner. Theory's recent US title run was heavily criticized and fans were quite thrilled when Rey Mysterio dethroned him. Theory is set to face Mysterio in a rematch at Payback and only time will tell how far Theory goes on WWE's main roster.

Do you think the person in the clip is Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.