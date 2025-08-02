[WATCH] Awkward moment during the entrance of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:14 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss have had what many consider the best odd-pairing partnership of the year so far. During their entrance at SummerSlam 2025, there was a bit of a funny and awkward moment.

If you've been following SmackDown in the last few months, then you know that Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss "aren't friends". They're simply allies of convenience, as Bliss likes to put it, but even the transactional, convenient aspect of it all has been overshadowed by the fact that they actually have great chemistry together.

During their entrance at SummerSlam 2025, Charlotte Flair tried to repeatedly block Bliss' way, and Alexa let her know. In an awkward minute, she kept hilariously shoving Charlotte's hand to the side.

There was even a friendly-fire incident in the match where Raquel Rodriguez moved out of the way, leading to Charlotte eating a forearm from her tag team partner.

Moments later, Bliss made up for it by saving Flair from a pinfall via the Pop-Rox. Flair even had to be dragged so Bliss could get the pin, and once she recovered, she repaid the favor for the pinfall break moments earlier.

The two women are now the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Edited by Rohit Nath
