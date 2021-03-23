WATCH: Bad Bunny accepts WrestleMania 37 challenge from The Miz

Bad Bunny has accepted The Miz's challenge for a singles match at WrestleMania.

Earlier tonight on WWE RAW, on Miz TV, The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania and said he would make an example of Jeff Hardy.

After Miz defeated Hardy, he was attacked from behind by Bad Bunny with a guitar. This was similar to how The Miz attacked Bad Bunny last week, but this one looked way better.

Bad Bunny retreated to the stage before accepting The Miz's challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

Will Bad Bunny's WrestleMania in-ring debut turn into a tag match?

While we saw John Morrison tonight on RAW, Damian Priest was nowhere to be seen. With a few weeks away until WrestleMania, there is still a possibility that this singles match could turn into a tag match instead.

Reports earlier this year called for a tag team match between the four men, and it would still be the best course of action to take right now. Bad Bunny doesn't have much in-ring experience besides the work he has put in at the WWE Performance Center this year.

A tag team match will help protect Bad Bunny from working an entire match and exposing his inexperience. It will also give a tremendous rub to Damian Priest, who will need it once Bad Bunny is no longer on WWE programming.

So while the singles match is "official" for now, don't be surprised if this turns into a tag team match between now and WrestleMania in April.

Advertisement

What do you think of Bad Bunny wrestling a singles match at WrestleMania? Do you think this will turn into a tag match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.