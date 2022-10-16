[Watch] Bayley fights with a child during WWE live event

Bayley has been working as a heel ever since making her return to WWE earlier this year. This has led to several fan altercations for the former Women's Champion, one of which came at last night's live event in Sioux City, Iowa.

Fans have shared video footage of Bayley having several verbal altercations with a kid who made it clear that he was laughing at the star and told her she sucked. Bayley didn't need to respond, but as a heel, she decided to get in the fan's face and claim that she was going to win the championship to spite them.

This continued throughout the match, with her stablemate Dakota Kai even getting in on the action and shouting at the fan in question. Of course, Bayley went up against Bianca Belair and was unable to win the Championship.

The former WWE Women's Champion has since claimed that kids are "out of control" nowadays

It's clear that Bayley is now flourishing as a heel, having been able to introduce a side of her that the WWE Universe has never seen before.

Bayley was once close to her fanbase and even had Izzy at ringside for almost all of her matches when she was working in NXT, which shows just how popular she was. Since her return, Bayley has made it clear that she no longer needs the WWE Universe to support her and has taken every chance she can to belittle them.

