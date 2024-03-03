[Watch] Bayley's backstage reaction after getting betrayed by Dakota Kai on WWE SmackDown

Bayley seemed furious in a backstage video released by WWE, capturing her instant reaction to getting betrayed by Dakota Kai.

The Role Model formed Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2022. Meanwhile, Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) joined the stable a few months ago. However, Bayley was betrayed by her former partners after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

While Kai initially seemed to side with The Megastar against the other three Japanese stars, she surprisingly turned on her last Friday during a tag team match on SmackDown. The 35-year-old star was Bayley's tag team partner against The Kabuki Warriors when she refused to tag in. All four members of Damage CTRL then ambushed The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

WWE recently released a backstage video showing Bayley returning to the Gorilla position after the segment. The former SmackDown Women's Champion appeared furious. She threw an item to the ground while seemingly heading to the locker room.

Check out the video here:

Bayley will challenge IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania XL

Before the Women's Royal Rumble, Bayley vowed to win the match and challenge the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL. However, the 34-year-old seemingly changed her mind after Damage CTRL betrayed her on SmackDown, announcing that she would face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

The Role Model has previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship and the RAW Women's Title. She has also won the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Title. Bayley would attempt to win her seventh title in her WWE career at WrestleMania XL.

IYO SKY has held the Women's Championship since August 2023. Her last televised title defense came in January on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown against Michin.

Would you like to see The Megastar dethrone IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!