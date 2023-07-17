WATCH: Bayley's horrifying injury at WWE SuperShow event; superstar broke character immediately 

Bayley was injured at a recent WWE event which led to the referee Jessica Carr throwing up the "X" symbol to indicate that it was legitimate. She was seen by medical personnel and helped away after the match was cut short and Asuka came away with the win. There was a moment though, where Charlotte broke character to immediately check up on her friend.

The star has since provided an update that she's doing okay. The injury does not appear to be excessively serious at this time.

Now footage of the moment has emerged, showing clearly what caused her injury.

The video shows Bayley rushing at Asuka at one point during the match. The WWE Women's Champion ducked, and Bayley tried to jump over her. Unfortunately, while jumping she appeared to stretch her knee badly, and the other leg dragged, getting caught on Asuka. She fell immediately after and was clearly in pain.

Kaylee♡ @kotaXdeville Video of where Bayley got injured. Looks like it was a total accident but still hope it wasn’t too serious!

Jessica Carr threw up the X symbol and the medical personnel rushed down to check out the star. Before that, though, another star broke character immediately to check on her. Charlotte bent down to check on her, before returning to continue the match with Asuka.

We at Sportskeeda wish the star a swift recovery from her injury.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here