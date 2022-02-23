Watch: Becky Lynch breaks character after hearing a fan's comment during RAW

Becky Lynch shared a wholesome moment with a fan during last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest heels in WWE today. Big Time Becks turned to the dark side upon her big return at SummerSlam last year and has been doing a remarkable job at it ever since. She is all set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Last night on RAW, the two women engaged in a heated war of words, after which Belair faced Doudrop in singles action. Lynch was on commentary during the match and interacted with a fan at one point.

The fan in question told Lynch that she looked good in her outfit and proceeded to praise her work on WWE TV. Lynch was very receptive to the fan's praise and appreciated their gesture in what was certainly a character-breaking moment.

Check out the clip below:

Becky Lynch is still one of the most popular stars in all of WWE

The biggest moment of Lynch's illustrious career came in the main event of WrestleMania 35 three years ago. That night, she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become a double Women's Champion. That night, the trio made history by becoming the first three women to headline WrestleMania.

It's been three years since Lynch's crowning moment, and she is still one of the biggest stars on WWE TV. Lynch has donned the character of a heel for a while now, but there are still many fans who simply refuse to boo her.

During her promo battle with Bianca Belair last night, Lynch targeted the WWE Universe. She called out the fans for turning on her after her 26-second squash over Belair at SummerSlam 2021. Lynch rarely breaks character on WWE TV, and that makes the aforementioned exchange all the more special for the fan at ringside.

Have you been enjoying Becky Lynch's heel run on RAW? Do you think her time as RAW Women's Champion is finally up when she faces Belair at WrestleMania 38?

