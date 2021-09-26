Becky Lynch shouts at fan who whipped her with Bianca Belair's hair

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch confronted a fan after a dark match on the blue brand last night.

After SmackDown went off the air, Becky took on Bianca Belair in singles action. During the match, Belair dragged Lynch over to a fan who was sitting on the right side of the entranceway. In a moment that received a big pop, Bianca let the fan whip, Becky, on her head with her hair.

After the match, Becky walked towards the back but stopped to confront the fan on her way. She can be seen lashing out at the fan for whipping her on the head with Bianca's hair.

Becky Lynch is doing everything in her power to make fans hate her

Lynch has been a heel on WWE TV ever since her return at SummerSlam 2021. 'The Man' was WWE's biggest babyface back in 2019-20 and held the RAW Women's title for more than a year. She vacated the belt last year to take time off due to pregnancy.

Becky Lynch returned at The Biggest Party of the Summer and landed a cheap shot on Bianca to win the SmackDown Women's title. Lynch has been berating the WWE Universe ever since. Although Lynch is still getting cheered by a lot of fans, many have started booing her.

Only time will tell if Becky eventually turns into a full-fledged heel. It won't be an easy task for her. Lynch spent a long time on the main roster as an underdog before making it big. There's a large group of fans who relate to her struggles over the years.

Becky is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's title against Belair at the Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view. Belair's fans weren't happy with her treatment at SummerSlam 2021 and would love to see her beat Lynch to win the title back.

What do you think? Will Belair manage to beat Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules?

