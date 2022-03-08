Watch: Becky Lynch cuts promo with a fractured voice box after RAW

Becky Lynch recently cut an intense promo on her WrestleMania 38 opponent Bianca Belair, with a fractured voice box.

Earlier tonight, Big Time Becks shared a picture from a hospital bed. She stated that she had suffered a fractured larynx at the Road to WrestleMania house show in Allentown, PA. Lynch missed tonight's RAW due to her injury.

She has now shared a short clip on her official Instagram handle. The WWE RAW Women's Champion can be seen cutting a bold promo on Bianca Belair. She had a hard time speaking due to her injury. Check out her comments below:

"Well, I made it. I busted out of the hospital and made it to Cleveland just in time for the end of RAW. Now it didn't matter that hours ago, Bianca Belair hit me as hard as she could, in the throat, fracturing my voice box. Hit me so hard that I was spitting blood all over the arena in Allentown. No, no, no. I made it here because I wanted to get my hands on Bianca Belair, and when she heard I as coming, she ran out of here. I asked around and they said she ran as fast as she possibly could," said Lynch.

Lynch also acknowledged Belair's hair-whip attack that left a scar on her body last week. She finished off her promo by sending a warning to The EST of WWE, ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.

Becky Lynch looks more than ready to face Belair at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch has held the RAW Women's title belt ever since taking it from Charlotte Flair last year, in a "Championship Exchange" segment. She has defeated several credible names over the past few months, but her reign might finally come to an end at The Show of Shows.

Vin @WhoisVindictive



Becky even said she will be back next week Chill tf out Eww people are actually blaming and trying to drag Bianca for Becky’s injury?!?Becky even said she will be back next weekChill tf out Eww people are actually blaming and trying to drag Bianca for Becky’s injury?!? Becky even said she will be back next week 😑 Chill tf out

Bianca Belair is still hell-bent on exacting revenge on Lynch for her 26-second squash loss at SummerSlam 2021. She won a Women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia to bag a shot at Big Time Becks' title. Belair will give everything she has, in her quest to take the title off Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

What do you think? Will Lynch finally lose the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38?

