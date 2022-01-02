WATCH: Becky Lynch loses her cool during backstage interview after WWE Day 1

In the aftermath of WWE Day 1, Becky Lynch was left furious in a backstage interview.

WWE took to Twitter after the show to post a clip of Becky's backstage interview where she was visibly frustrated by the questions asked.

After congratulating The Man, interviewer Sarah Schreiber asked Becky if she was caught off guard during her match with Liv Morgan. In response, Becky said she was caught off-guard by the ridiculous question asked by Schreiber.

Becky listed her accomplishments and said she lived up to her word by beating Liv Morgan and retaining her RAW Women's Championship. The Man then reminded Schreiber that she's the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event and added that she has never lost her title since WrestleMania 35.

The Man ended the interview by saying she was happy to win at Day 1:

“I’m caught off guard by the question. What do you mean caught off guard? I won, didn’t I? I won. I walked there and did what I’d do. I said I’d retain at Day 1, like I’ve retained since WrestleMania 35, when I was the first women to win the main event at WrestleMania. What are you talking about? Caught off guard, was I caught off guard? I won, Sarah. That’s all you need to know. So, ask me am I happy I won? I’m very happy I won. Thank you, Sarah. That’ll be all.”

Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women's Title at Day 1

Becky Lynch was feuding with Liv Morgan for quite some time on RAW. Lynch had already beaten Morgan once to retain her title and did the same to kick-start 2022.

However, much like their last meeting, things didn't turn out differently at Day 1 as Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women's Title after a back-and-forth contest between the two women.

Liv Morgan was the fired-up babyface who wanted to achieve her dream of winning her first-ever title in WWE. But, much to Becky Lynch's joy, she eventually pinned Morgan after landing the Mandhandle Slam.

