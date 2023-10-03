WATCH: Becky Lynch invites absent WWE star to upcoming show as a potential contender for her NXT Women's Title 

Becky Lynch invited a RAW star who has been off TV for a while to show up on NXT this Tuesday night, where she'll be looking for contenders for her NXT Women's Championship.

The Man successfully defended the title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy this past Saturday. During the bout, she sustained a laceration to her arm and required 11 stitches to close up the wound.

She was scheduled to defend her title against Tegan Nox on RAW this week, but the bout has been postponed to next Monday. Nox ended up facing current one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, in a singles match, which she won in under five minutes.

During RAW, Becky Lynch sent out a video on Twitter that shows Indi Hartwell taking a photo of her NXT Women's Championship backstage. She then showed up and asked the latter what she was doing. Hartwell responded that she was taking a photo of a title she never lost.

The Man then told her that she'll be on NXT this week looking for contenders, which led to Hartwell responding by saying that she might appear on the show.

You can check out the clip below:

Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox was made official for next week, and it'll be interesting to see who will walk out with the title.

