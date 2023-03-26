[WATCH] Becky Lynch puts clueless interviewer in his place ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is widely hailed as one of the biggest superstars in the pro wrestling world owing to her exceptional work on and off television. Thus, it was no surprise when The Man gracefully put a seemingly rude interviewer in his place during an uncomfortable interview.

The one-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions recently appeared on The Tommy Tiernan Show to promote WrestleMania 39. The interview was awkward, with the show host's lack of research evident in his questions.

At one point, Becky Lynch was asked if she really won at WrestleMania because it wasn't "real." A video from the interview garnered attention on Twitter in which Tiernan asked Lynch why she is 'The Man.' The champion justified her nickname, stating her impact at the top of the business.

"Because for a long time, in my industry, in other industries, in other sporting industries, the top person in the industry has been called 'The Man.' Until now. I'm The Man, Tommy," said Lynch.

However, in a shocking response, Tiernan said he was mentally transported to an Italian restaurant in New York while Becky Lynch was talking. The latter handled the situation with grace despite the host's embarrassing approach to their conversation.

You can watch the video below:

The Man is currently involved in a feud with Damage CTRL. She recently won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Hall of Famer Lita. WWE legend Trish Stratus later joined Lynch and Lita in their rivalry with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The two teams are set to lock horns in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

Becky Lynch seemingly adopts a new nickname for WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch also spoke about plans for a potential title defense at the upcoming premium live event. The Man hopes to defend her championship on the second night of WrestleMania Hollywood. Lynch said she could be called "Becky Two-Fights" if she wrestles on both nights.

"I'm going in on the first night in a six-woman match, and then because I'm [the] tag team champion, I'm hoping that I will be defending that title on the second night. So, 'Becky Two-Fights,' they'll call me. I don’t know. They might. We'll try to get that on a t-shirt or something," said Lynch. (H/T XeroNews)

WWE has also booked a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for WrestleMania. So far, three teams have booked a spot for themselves in the bout. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the first to qualify for the contest, followed by Natalya and Shotzi. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were added to the contest, bypassing the qualifiers.

The final team will be added to the bout next week. The winner of the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way match might earn a future title opportunity.

