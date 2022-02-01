Watch: Becky Lynch squashed in 12 seconds after RAW went off air

Becky Lynch was squashed in 12 seconds after tonight's episode of WWE RAW went off the air.

Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita closed out tonight's episode of the red brand, with Big Time Becks accepting the veteran's challenge for a match at Elimination Chamber. After the show went off the air, she was set to face Bianca Belair in a singles match.

Becky Lynch wasn't keen on entering the ring, but Lita had other plans in mind. She forced The Man to go inside the ring and face Belair. Lynch immediately charged at The EST of WWE upon entering the ring, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion ducked and executed a KOD on her.

This was enough for the pin, and thus Belair squashed Lynch in 12 seconds to a huge pop from the live crowd. Check out the video below:

Bianca Belair has exacted revenge for her squash loss against Becky Lynch last year

Last year at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair faced Lynch with the former's SmackDown Women's title on the line. The latter had made her big return after more than a year, and received a loud pop from the 51,000 fans in attendance.

She struck Belair with a forearm and followed it up with a Manhandle Slam. A three count later, Becky Lynch was the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The two superstars feuded for weeks on end after their SummerSlam outing, but Bianca Belair failed to win the title back.

She lasted almost 50 minutes in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Tonight, Belair made a huge statement by squashing possibly the biggest current female star in WWE today.

Lynch will be defending her RAW Women's title against Lita at Elimination Chamber 2022, in Saudi Arabia. No matter who comes out on top on February 19, the WWE Universe would love to see Belair challenge the victor.

She has done some of the best work of her career over the last year or so. Many fans want to see her challenge for the women's title at WrestleMania 38.

Do you think this 12-second victory over Lynch is an indication that big things are in store for Belair in the near future?

