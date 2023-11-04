[WATCH] Bianca Belair kisses female WWE star after SmackDown goes off-air

Bianca Belair planted a kiss on a WWE Superstar's cheek after viciously attacking her during the final moments of SmackDown.

The main event of WWE SmackDown was a singles match between Belair and Bayley. A KOD ended things for Bayley, but The EST of WWE wasn't yet done. She hit another KOD on Bayley through the announcers table beside the ring to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. The show immediately went off the air as Belair coldly stared at an unconscious Bayley.

Bianca Belair then got down on her knees, and kissed Bayley on her cheek. Check out the footage below:

Bianca Belair could be hours away from a title win

Belair is all set to take on Women's Champion IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. She seems more than ready to battle it out with the Damage CTRL member.

At SummerSlam 2023, Belair won a Triple Threat match to become the new Women's Champion. She didn't remain champion for long though, as IYO SKY cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on an exhausted Belair to win the championship.

Belair later had a chat with Mike Jones and opened up about the cash-in:

“I was champion for 90 seconds. I try to laugh about it to keep my spirits high. I always say, it still counts. At the end of the day, IYO SKY came out, she cashed in on me after I had gone through a 30-minute match with an injured knee. I’m not making excuses for it. If I was IYO SKY, I would have probably done the same thing, that’s what being Ms. Money In The Bank is all about.” [H/T Fightful]

Bayley must be fuming after what happened during the final moments of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what she has to say in response to Belair embarrassing her as SmackDown came to a close.

Will Bianca Belair defeat IYO SKY at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below!

