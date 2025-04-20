[WATCH] Bianca Belair's stepdaughter appears during her entrance at WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 23:28 GMT
The EST of WWE (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
The EST of WWE (Picture Courtesy: WrestleMania on Netflix)

Bianca Belair made a special entrance at WrestleMania 41, which was made even more special by the appearance of her stepdaughter.

You are probably well aware by now, but Bianca Belair is married to current WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford. The couple has two children from his past relationship - a son and a daughter.

During Bianca Belair's entrance at WrestleMania 41, there was a girl dressed just like her in gold gear with the standout braids. The EST of WWE embraced her when she came out, because she is Belair's stepdaughter, Morgan.

You can watch the full video below:

Belair was unsurprisingly booed by the audience, which has seemingly become a recent thing among live fans in attendance. There seems to be no concrete reason behind it, which is odd considering she earned the spot at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber match for the second time in her career.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley did not earn her way into the match but managed to wiggle her way into the situation following her title loss to IYO SKY on RAW.

Either way, it was a wholesome moment for The EST of WWE, who entered WrestleMania with a 4-0 record.

