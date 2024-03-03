[WATCH] Bianca Belair shares a fun handshake with 37-year-old superstar who humiliated her over two years ago

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars on today's roster. She has become a mainstay of almost every premium live event and is usually seen in the pursuit of gold if she doesn't already have a belt wrapped around her waist. The star was recently seen sharing a fun handshake with Becky Lynch at WWE's live event at Palm Springs.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have had a storied rivalry in the past. Most recently, the two competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, along with Naomi, Tiffant Stratton, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. When the dust settled, the WWE Universe saw The Man celebrating her win as she punched her ticket to WrestleMania XL to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Over the weekend, WWE held a live event in Palm Springs. On the show, The EST of WWE teamed up with Naomi and Becky Lynch to face The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY. Thanks to a fan's video, even the fans that weren't present at the venue could witness Lynch and Belair share a fun handshake before the match got underway.

When did Becky Lynch humiliate Bianca Belair?

At SummerSlam 2021, The EST of WWE was slated to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. The challenger wasn't medically cleared to compete that night and Carmella was chosen as a suitable challenger for Belair's belt.

Before the match began, Becky Lynch, who was returning from maternity leave after over a year, attacked The Queen Of Staten Island. The Man challenged Bianca Belair to an impromptu match at the PLE.

Lynch beat Belair in 26 seconds, humiliating her in front of over 50,000 fans in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The match marked the quickest defeats in Belair's career and it apparently set her confidence back quite a bit. However, at WrestleMania 38, she was able to capture gold when she beat Lynch, exacting sweet revenge in the process.