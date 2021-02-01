Watch: Bianca Belair wins the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, creates a record

Bianca Belair did it. The EST of WWE has won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. In a match that was filled with several surprise entrants, legends returning, and NXT Superstars getting called up, Bianca Belair entered the Royal Rumble at No. 3 and ended up winning it all with a total of four eliminations to her name.

The final four consisted of last year's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, No. 30 entrant Natalya, and Bianca Belair. Natalya was eliminated by Bianca Belair, and then Ripley and Belair together eliminated Charlotte Flair. It was down to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair and after a solid few minutes of back-and-forth action, Bianca Belair eliminated Ripley, winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, etching her name in the history books.

who’s going to Wrestlemania? yeap it’s the EST of Nxt and WWE Bianca Belair #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LlQaiFrYUA — dkchillin. (@neykehcni) February 1, 2021

Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania 37

With this win, Bianca Belair has now booked her spot at WrestleMania 37 and will challenge the champion of her choosing. While it hasn't been confirmed, this would likely lead to Bianca Belair challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship, possibly against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 later this year.

Bianca Belair also created the record for the longest time spent in the Women's Royal Rumble Match tonight. She already holds the record for most eliminations in a Royal Rumble match by eliminating eight WWE Superstars in last year's match.